Wesleyan University to End Legacy Admission Practice

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 19, 2023

Wesleyan University will no longer engage in legacy admissions. This comes in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action.Wesleyan University

“An applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate indicates little about that applicant’s ability to succeed at the University, meaning that legacy status has played a negligible role in our admissions process for many years,” Wesleyan President Dr. Michael S. Roth said in a statement.

Family members of alumni will receive no preference and will be admitted based on their own merits, Roth said.

“It’s important to underscore that Wesleyan has never fixated on a checked box indicating a student’s racial identification or family affiliations,” Roth said. “We have long taken an individualized, holistic view of an applicant’s lived experience—as seen through the college essay, high school record, letters of recommendation, and interactions with our community. Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education. Applicants’ achievements and promise are carefully considered in the context of their respective schools, public engagement, and personal circumstances.”

Wesleyan plans to encourage geographic diversity by recruiting students from across the U.S.; strengthen outreach to community-based organizations, college access programs, and Title I high schools; continue its Center for Prison Education; increasing financial aid support; and develop more free credit bearing courses for online or hybrid learning. 

The school has also launched a scholarship program to annually recruit and support undergraduates from Africa.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Arielle Kuperberg
Student Issues
Study: Student Loan Presence Linked to Worse Student Health Outcomes and Practices
Salt Lake Community College
Student Issues
Salt Lake Community College Graduates More Than 20 Students from Utah Department of Corrections
Bucks County Community College
Student Issues
Bucks County Community College to Receive $200,000 from Longtime Donors for 100 Scholarships
Duke University
Student Issues
Duke University to Cover Full Tuition for Carolina Students with Family Incomes Below $150,000
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Vice President, School of Continuing Education
Mt. San Antonio College
Dean of Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences
Park Square Executive Search
Digital Archivist
University of California San Francisco
Virginia Commonwealth University
Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Administration
Hampton University
Open Rank Clinical Faculty - School Psychology
The University of Iowa College of Education
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More