Holy Family University to Help Undergrads Return and Obtain Credentials with $1.3 Million Grant

Holy Family University is partnering with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board in Pennsylvania on a $1.3 million grant for former Holy Family University and other Pennsylvania undergrads who were near degree completion but withdrew before obtaining diplomas or certificates.

The Aim & Attain Near Completer Grant – funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry – aims to help eligible students get credentials and training, immediately enter the job market, and earn a living wage in high-priority occupations. Participants will also receive tuition assistance, mentorship, tutorial services, technology resources, networking opportunities, and job placement assistance.

β€œHoly Family University is thrilled to enter into this partnership with the Bucks County Department of Workforce and Economic Development as a tangible and timely way to bring our would-be graduates to the finish line,” said Dr. Anne M. Prisco, president of Holy Family. β€œThe Aim & Attain grant provides an opportunity for students to redefine and reimagine their future by attaining assistance and earning a sought-after Holy Family University degree and the benefits that this degree brings with it.”

To be eligible, students must be a Pennsylvania resident; have enrolled prior in an accredited higher education institution; have withdrawn from school without a credential Jun. 1, 2021, or later; have a GPA of 2.0 or higher upon exit; and be able to complete a degree or certification by Jun. 30, 2024. FAFSA completion may be required.