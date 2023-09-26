Coconino Community College Receives $4 Million to Bolster Male Student Enrollment Efforts Amid National Declines

Coconino Community College (CCC) has received $4 million to bolster male student enrollment efforts, Knau reported.

The donation funds will go towards the creation of a program through Flagstaff High School that will let students concurrently enroll at CCC and work with a success coach.

The hope is that this effort will attract people to pursue higher education who may not have considered it before.

On a national level, community colleges have seen a 20% decrease in male students since 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. These declines were worse for male students of color.