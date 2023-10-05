California Students Going Out-of-State to Attend HBCUs Eligible for One-Time $5,000 Grant Per New Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that gives community college students transferring to HBCUs a one-time grant of up to $5,000. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Given that the state of California itself does not have any HBCUs, students who want to attend and experience one have to pursue it out-of-state but may miss out on state aid in the process.

Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan’s Assembly Bill 1400 repurposes funds from the College Access Tax Credit, which was proving less effective at its original purpose due to federal tax changes.

To note, only 53 California community college transfer students enrolled at 39 HBCUs in 2021-22.

“AB 1400 creatively redirects funds to provide support to California’s students looking to transfer to an HBCU and bring their talents back to California,” said Marlene Garcia, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission.