Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

California Students Going Out-of-State to Attend HBCUs Eligible for One-Time $5,000 Grant Per New Law

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 5, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that gives community college students transferring to HBCUs a one-time grant of up to $5,000.Gov. Gavin NewsomGov. Gavin NewsomPatrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Given that the state of California itself does not have any HBCUs, students who want to attend and experience one have to pursue it out-of-state but may miss out on state aid in the process.

Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan’s Assembly Bill 1400 repurposes funds from the College Access Tax Credit, which was proving less effective at its original purpose due to federal tax changes.

To note, only 53 California community college transfer students enrolled at 39 HBCUs in 2021-22.

“AB 1400 creatively redirects funds to provide support to California’s students looking to transfer to an HBCU and bring their talents back to California,” said Marlene Garcia, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission. 

Related Stories
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Student Issues
Michigan Expands Tuition-Free Community Scholarship Program to Adults Ages 21-24 Without Degrees
Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos
Student Issues
Lehman College Student Sentenced to Prison in the United Arab Emirates Freed After Months
Suny New Paltz
Student Issues
SUNY Transformation Fund to Help Expand Transfer Pathways for SUNY Community College Students
The Art Institute Of Virginia Beach
Student Issues
Art Institute School System Announces Sudden Closure at End of Month
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator, Military Veteran Student Services
Loyola University Chicago
Associate Vice President, Advancement Communications
Brown University
Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
Gustavus Adolphus College
College of Southern Maryland
Instructor Of Health & Human Science
Bridgewater College
Dean, College of Health Sciences
East Stroudsburg University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers