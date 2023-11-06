Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

University of San Diego Recruiting Students for Restorative Justice Master's Program

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 6, 2023

The University of San Diego (USD) has launched a master's program for restorative justice.University Of San DiegoUniversity of San Diego

"Restorative justice is a much-needed approach to harm and conflict in our highly divided society," said Dr. David Karp, director of the USD Center for Restorative Justice and co-principal investigator of the National Center on Restorative Justice. “It is an emerging global movement that embraces personal and community empowerment, collaboration, and personal accountability to address harm and strengthen relationships."

The Master of Arts in Restorative Justice Facilitation and Leadership – from USD's School of Leadership and Education Science – seeks to teach students how to guide restorative justice processes and foster healing in response to incidents of harm.

The program – one of four such programs in the nation and the first in California – will span 17 months, with seven online classes, two one-week classes on campus, and one travel seminar. The first cohort will start next fall.

"When it comes to the criminal justice sector, several restorative justice models have been shown to better meet the needs of crime victims, reduce recidivism, and can minimize the social and fiscal costs of crime," according to a USD statement.

Additionally, research shows exposure to restorative practices improves students' academic achievement and reduces suspension rates and duration, according to USD.

Related Stories
Getimage
Student Issues
How Domestic Abuse Hinders Educational Pursuits for Student Parents
Austin Community College Highland
Student Issues
Austin Community College Bolsters Student Services, Offers Free Food, Housing Services, and Family Support
Jessie Hernández-Reyes
Student Issues
Report: More DEI Efforts Needed at Predominantly White Institutions
Gradschool Jw
Student Issues
Report: Graduate Enrollment is on the Decline
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Rural Health Behavioral Health Specialist
Ball State
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Texas Christian University
Vice President - Academic Affairs
Tarrant County College District
Associate Vice President, Instruction (De Anza College)
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers