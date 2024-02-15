Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Survey Reveals Most Jewish Students Dissatisfied with Universities’ Responses to Antisemitism

Johnny Jackson
Feb 15, 2024

Jewish college students are expressing in a new survey increased frustrated with the lack of response from university presidents and leadership to ongoing antisemitism on campus.

Adam LehmanAdam LehmanThe online survey was conducted between Feb 5-7, by Benenson Strategy Group on behalf of Hillel International, and included 300 Jewish college students. It found that 57% of students are not satisfied with the response of their administration to acts of violence and hate on campus since Oct. 7.

Antisemitism on campus has increased seven-fold since the Oct.7 Hamas attack in Israel compared to the same period last year, the highest number of incidents (more than 940) on record.

While many colleges and universities have created antisemitism task forces to help solve the problem, this latest poll suggests that Jewish students strongly prefer that universities enforce their own existing rules and regulations rather than create new task forces. Roughly 39% students responded that stronger responses and consequences from their administration toward students who violate the school’s existing code of conduct already would make them feel safer, compared to only 16% who said a new task force would improve their sense of safety.

“New data reveals what we already know to be true: Four months after October 7, Jewish students are still feeling the aftershocks of Hamas’ attack on Israel and Israel's response through the pervasively hostile environment toward Jewish and Israeli students that universities have allowed to persist on college campuses,” said Hillel International President and CEO Adam Lehman. “Our work is far from over. Even as Hillels do everything possible to support Jewish students on campus facing these unacceptable conditions, we need our university partners to do the same.”

Some 56% of Jewish college students said their lives have been directly impacted by antisemitism on campus since Oct. 7, according to the survey. Students said they feel unsafe on campus for being Jews – 37% they have had to hide their Jewish identity and 23% said they felt unwelcome in a space on campus because of their Jewish identity or support for Israel; 29% of Jewish students reported having had a professor say something antisemitic or anti-Israel. Some Jewish students, 7% survey, have considered transferring or leaving school because of the climate for Jewish students.

The survey comes as universities seek solutions to the rise in antisemitism and polarizing discourse on campus and social media. Hillel is continuing its work with universities to educate administrators on antisemitism and how to create a positive campus climate for Jewish students, including through its Campus Climate Initiative, which will be expanding this spring.

Suggested for You
Rob Reddy
Student Issues
Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator
Under Secretary James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Education Department to Host Additional Negotiated Rulemaking Session for Debt Relief
State Sen. Derek Slap
Leadership & Policy
Connecticut Lawmakers May Consider Legacy Admissions Ban
Six Florida A&M University students filed suit in September alleging, in part, that the University of Florida receives a larger state appropriation per student than Florida A&M.
Student Issues
Judge Allows FAMU Students' Class Action Lawsuit Alleging State Discrimination
Related Stories
Dr. Laura Bernhard
Student Issues
Report Outlines Steps to Take to Support Students and Those Returning to College
Julie Lammers
Student Issues
Report: Parents and Educators Are Somewhat Aware of Non-Degree Pathways for Students, But Many Want to Learn More
Rob Reddy
Student Issues
Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator
Jee Hang
Student Issues
ACCT, NHSA Launch Partnership to Expand Child Care for Student-Parents
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Florida International University
Texas Christian University
Accountant II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost
San Francisco Bay University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers