University of Maryland to Investigate Fraternities, Sororities

The University of Maryland, College Park, has suspended social events involving alcohol and new member recruitment for 21 fraternities and 16 sororities pending an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The university officials sent a letter informing the organizations that the Office of Student Conduct and the Department of Fraternity & Sorority Life had reason to believe multiple chapters within the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Council (PHA) had been conducting activities that threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community.

The missive — signed by Dr. James McShay, assistant vice president for student affairs and interim director of fraternity and sorority life, and Dr. James Bond, director of student conduct— references the Code of Student Conduct and the university's Hazing Policy. It directs that “every current member of the organization must not contact any new member or prospective new member via in-person, telephone, postal mail, any electronic means (including social media), or third-party communication.”

CBSNews.com reported that some members expressed disappointment about the no-contact directive with limited social interactions with no stated timeline or endpoint.

McShay and Bond stated that a decision will be made regarding the status of the IFC and PHA organizations and appropriate next steps once the investigation is complete.