Textbook Access Program Saves Money, Time for Students

The University of Houston is providing all undergraduate students with the books they need for a flat fee through the Cougar Textbook Access Program (CTAP). The fee for fall and spring is $299 and $180 for summer. Texts and materials are available digitally or via hard copies available in the UH Bookstore.

“A student once told me that because of costs, they were sometimes forced to wait two weeks into the semester before they could purchase their course materials,” said Emily Messa, UH senior associate vice president for administration. “CTAP ensures our students don’t have to wait for their books. We want to make sure all students start ready to learn.”

Undergraduate students who register for courses are automatically enrolled in CTAP. The enrollment provides students with all required materials for class for one low flat fee. Most materials will be in digital format, though print materials will be provided where digital is not available. Digital materials are made available as rentals for the entire semester, while physical materials are purchased through the program for students to keep.

CTAP fees are automatically charged to student fee bills, but students may opt out of CTAP on a semester-by-semester basis.

The program has saved UH students more than $10 million on textbooks, according to officials.

“CTAP has removed the financial stressors and inconveniences that come with the use of virtual textbooks and has allowed me to focus more on learning,” said Christian Avalos, a student in the university’s C. T. Bauer College of Business.

“CTAP has definitely been a cost-saving initiative,” added Alyssa Green, a liberal studies major. “I have been able to compare-and-contrast how much I would pay without CTAP. CTAP always has come out to be cheaper, especially in classes with large textbooks and long reading lists.”