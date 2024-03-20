Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Textbook Access Program Saves Money, Time for Students

Johnny Jackson
Mar 20, 2024

The University of Houston is providing all undergraduate students with the books they need for a flat fee through the Cougar Textbook Access Program (CTAP). The fee for fall and spring is $299 and $180 for summer. Texts and materials are available digitally or via hard copies available in the UH Bookstore.

Dr. Emily MessaDr. Emily Messa“A student once told me that because of costs, they were sometimes forced to wait two weeks into the semester before they could purchase their course materials,” said Emily Messa, UH senior associate vice president for administration. “CTAP ensures our students don’t have to wait for their books. We want to make sure all students start ready to learn.”

Undergraduate students who register for courses are automatically enrolled in CTAP. The enrollment provides students with all required materials for class for one low flat fee. Most materials will be in digital format, though print materials will be provided where digital is not available. Digital materials are made available as rentals for the entire semester, while physical materials are purchased through the program for students to keep.

CTAP fees are automatically charged to student fee bills, but students may opt out of CTAP on a semester-by-semester basis.

The program has saved UH students more than $10 million on textbooks, according to officials.

“CTAP has removed the financial stressors and inconveniences that come with the use of virtual textbooks and has allowed me to focus more on learning,” said Christian Avalos, a student in the university’s C. T. Bauer College of Business.

“CTAP has definitely been a cost-saving initiative,” added Alyssa Green, a liberal studies major. “I have been able to compare-and-contrast how much I would pay without CTAP. CTAP always has come out to be cheaper, especially in classes with large textbooks and long reading lists.”

Read Next
Susie Rafiu, forward for Columbia University Women's Basketball.
Student Issues
TIDES Report: Women’s Basketball Student-Athletes Continue to Outperform Their Male Counterparts
March 20, 2024
Suggested for You
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Leadership & Policy
Senators Concerned About FAFSA Form Error Harming Students in Mixed-Status Families
Rob Reddy
Student Issues
Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator
Under Secretary James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Education Department to Host Additional Negotiated Rulemaking Session for Debt Relief
State Sen. Derek Slap
Leadership & Policy
Connecticut Lawmakers May Consider Legacy Admissions Ban
Related Stories
Susie Rafiu, forward for Columbia University Women's Basketball.
Student Issues
TIDES Report: Women’s Basketball Student-Athletes Continue to Outperform Their Male Counterparts
Adam Burns
Student Issues
Report: College Degrees Not Valued As Highly as Job Training and Certificates
Dr. Liang Zhang
Student Issues
College Degree Still Sound Investment, Despite Rising Tuition
Dr. James McShay
Student Issues
University of Maryland to Investigate Fraternities, Sororities
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Manager of Intake Services
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Physician
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Baker College System
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers