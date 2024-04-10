Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Guide Offers Playbook for Building an In-House Student Coaching Program

Johnny Jackson
Apr 10, 2024

A new guide from nonprofit InsideTrack offers step-by-step guidance and recommendations to help college and university leaders boost student persistence and completion by building their internal capacity.

Empowering Teams, Transforming Outcomes: A Guide to Building a Holistic In-House Student Support Program” includes insights, best practices, and ready-to-use tools to help on-campus teams build internal capacity and to scale high-impact student success practices.

“In an era of financial and economic pressure and volatility for higher education, student success leaders are once again being asked to do more with less even as a growing number of students face a multiplicity of complex new challenges,” said InsideTrack President Ruth Bauer White.

Dr. Timothy RenickDr. Timothy Renick"Meeting those challenges — and making good on the promise of higher education for a new generation — requires that institutions meet the needs of learners in a more holistic sense,” White continued. “This is about giving institutions a roadmap for transforming their approach to student support by unlocking the full potential of their internal teams and culture.”

The report is drawn from InsideTrack’s frontline experience working side-by-side with hundreds of college and university programs to help them design, build, and scale holistic in-house student support programs able to meet the fast-changing demographics and complex needs of students.

The guide breaks down essential elements necessary to help institutions bolster their in-house capacity, beginning with an institutional needs and readiness assessment to understand the specific challenges and opportunities they face. It recommends that institutions choose an evidence-based methodology, focus on building an internal culture that can sustain the impact of the program, and secure sustainable funding sources to ensure the program can continue to operate for years to come.

The guide also includes real-world case studies from Austin Community College, Loyola University of New Orleans, and California State University Bakersfield, which have worked to scale successful on-campus coaching programs.

“This report provides a powerful new playbook for institutional training, development, and change management — all with an eye toward dramatically improving learner outcomes,” said Dr. Timothy Renick, founding executive director of Georgia State University's National Institute for Student Success, who contributed a foreword to the guide. “It’s a blueprint for institutions looking to build the kind of sustainable, in-house capacity they need to ensure all students not only persist but thrive.”

Suggested for You
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Leadership & Policy
Senators Concerned About FAFSA Form Error Harming Students in Mixed-Status Families
Rob Reddy
Student Issues
Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator
Under Secretary James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Education Department to Host Additional Negotiated Rulemaking Session for Debt Relief
State Sen. Derek Slap
Leadership & Policy
Connecticut Lawmakers May Consider Legacy Admissions Ban
Related Stories
Dr. Brittani Williams
Student Issues
Report: State Financial Aid Programs Show Varying Levels of Accessibility and Equity
Adam Lehman
Student Issues
Survey: 87% of Jewish Parents Say Rising Antisemitism Impacts College Selection
Susie Rafiu, forward for Columbia University Women's Basketball.
Student Issues
TIDES Report: Women’s Basketball Student-Athletes Continue to Outperform Their Male Counterparts
The University of Houston is providing all undergraduate students with the books they need for a flat fee through the Cougar Textbook Access Program.
Student Issues
Textbook Access Program Saves Money, Time for Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers