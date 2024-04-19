SkillPointe Updates Help Community Colleges Bridge the Skills Gap

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) and its technology platform, SkillPointe, have released an improved SkillPointe website to help students pursue in-demand skills while helping community colleges meet workforce demands.

“By connecting students who are working towards building their own career paths with community colleges offering skills that are vital to their local communities, SkillPointe helps students take their first step towards forging their own path toward meaningful careers,” said NACCE President and CEO Dr. Rebecca Corbin.

SkillPointe’s two-minute quiz helps students discover hands-on careers suited to their personality. SkillPointe’s career pages feature information about what specific jobs entail and opportunities for students to do more in-depth career exploration and discover the training required. The platform comprises a database of more than 60,000 training listings from community colleges and other training providers.

“We are continually improving the website to help more institutions and students,” said Corbin, adding that SkillPointe has delivered 64,000 referrals to training programs to date, and member colleges have received 20 times the organic referrals that colleges typically receive.

“We are impressed with the quality of prospective students that SkillPointe refers,” said Emily Barnett, assistant director of Enrollment Strategies and Analytics at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland. “In fact, 35% of referrals from SkillPointe register in a program. This conversion rate is significantly higher than what we get from our other marketing partners.”