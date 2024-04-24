Sac State Receives Funding for Nation’s First Black Honors College

The California State University has allocated $250,000 in one-time funding that will be used to support Sacramento State’s new Black Honors College.

The Black Honors College is the first of its kind in the nation to focus on Black history, life, culture, and contributions in the classroom. It is designed for students who are interested in Black history, life, and culture.

Sacramento State, which enrolls more Black students than any other CSU campus, plans to use the CSU funds to support faculty who will teach in the Black Honors College and provide release time for work to implement the initial program offerings.

“While we have the highest population of Black students, we are in the bottom quartile for success, and have been for many years,” said Sacramento State President Dr. Luke Wood, adding that the Black Honors College will seek to reverse the trend.

Additionally, the Black Honors College aligns with the 2023 CSU Black Student Success Report recommendations on how to recruit Black students and support their academic success.

Wood, the Black Honors College leadership team, and the campus community will welcome the inaugural Black Honors College class this fall, 2024. All incoming students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher are encouraged to apply. The college will be open to incoming first-year students this fall and to transfer students and Sacramento State students who have completed general education in the spring, 2025, with new cohorts of all majors admitted annually.