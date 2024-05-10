Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Xavier Cancels UN Ambassador Commencement Address

Johnny Jackson
May 10, 2024

Ambassador Linda Thomas-GreenfieldAmbassador Linda Thomas-GreenfieldXavier University of Louisiana, an historically Black college in New Orleans, has cancelled the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s May 11 commencement address amid student antiwar protests.

“Everyone’s goal is to have a commencement ceremony that appropriately honors the graduates and their achievements,” said Xavier President Dr. C.  Reynold Verret. 

“The vast majority of students want to be able to enjoy a commencement ceremony free of disruptions,” he said. “Therefore, we will not be moving forward with the commencement speaker as originally planned.”

A Change.org petition, which garnered nearly 1,800 signatures, explains that Thomas-Greenfield repeatedly voted against a ceasefire in Gaza, “resulting in the decimation of all 13 universities in Gaza, the loss of over 30,000 lives with thousands more remaining in the rubble from violence, and the continuation of the genocide in Gaza.”

Thomas-Greenfield, who earned her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University, has served as the U.S. representative to the United Nations as well as in the Security Council of the United Nations since February 2021.

