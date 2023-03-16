University of Richmond to Receive $25 Million for New Student Learning Center

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 16, 2023

The University of Richmond (UR) will receive $25 million for a student learning center. The money – from UR alums Carole and Marcus Weinstein – comprises the second largest single gift in UR history.Carole and Marcus Weinstein.Carole and Marcus Weinstein.

The Carole and Marcus Weinstein Learning Center – in the Boatwright Memorial Library – will integrate and expand student academic services, including effective speaking, writing, and peer tutoring.

“We are excited by the way the University’s Boatwright Library will accommodate the next generation of students,” said Carole and Marcus Weinstein in a statement. “We remember spending hours poring over the library’s card catalog to do further research for papers we were writing. The new Learning Center will use the library’s centralized space to offer cutting-edge practices and support new skills students need now and into the future.”

The Weinstein family is a longstanding benefactor for UR. Their donations have funded endeavors such as scholarships, various programs, the Carole Weinstein International Center, the Weinstein Center for Recreation, and Weinstein Hall.

“Our family and faith have encouraged us to make the world a better place,” the Weinsteins said. “We hope others will be inspired by our example to make a difference in whatever way they can. The happy surprise is that not only will they do good, but it will also make them feel good.”

