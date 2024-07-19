Pennsylvania Chills In-State Tuition Rates for 7th-Straight Year

In-state undergraduate students in Pennsylvania will see no change in tuition rates this year, according to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors.

The board announced that, for the seventh straight year, it voted to freeze in-state tuition rates at its 10 universities for the 2024-25 academic year. The board noted that the freezes may have saved students as much as 25% in tuition costs if keeping pace with inflation.

Board Chair Dr. Cynthia Shapira credited Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state legislature for their increased investment to help make the tuition freeze possible. That is an additional $35.1 million, or roughly 6%, in state universities.

"State funding is a lifeline for our students to afford college,” said Shapira, “and freezing tuition for another year was a top priority for PASSHE as we continue to transform the State System for the future, support opportunities for more people to get a valuable education and prepare graduates to fill shortages throughout the workforce and serve their communities."