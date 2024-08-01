Ohio State, Uwill Partner to Provide Teletherapy

The Ohio State University is launching a new mental health initiative to expand teletherapy services for nearly 70,000 students across its five campuses.

"Our goal is to build upon a student experience that is not only free of stigma around mental health but where students feel supported and encouraged to seek help if they are experiencing mental health challenges," said Ryan Lovell, associate vice president for student health and well-being at The Ohio State University.

As such, Ohio State is collaborating with mental health and wellness solution Uwill, whose proprietary technology enables students to facilitate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on their needs and preferences.

The university plans to enhance its existing on-campus counseling capabilities with additional teletherapy that matches students seeking help with a licensed therapist based on student needs and preferences.

Uwill provides a cost-effective complement to on-campus resources and partners with more than 400 colleges, including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, Morgan State University, and Seton Hall University, that are prioritizing investments in teletherapy and other digital mental health support to augment their on-campus counseling offerings.

"Supporting student mental and emotional health is central to our ongoing commitment to making good on the promise of higher education for the students we serve — and these expanded digital resources align well with this work,” said Lovell.

Ohio State's partnership with Uwill is an extension of its existing services supporting student mental health and well-being. Teletherapy through Uwill as well as academic accommodation support and more mental health and well-being resources and programs to students are part of a nearly $2.5 million award from the state of Ohio.