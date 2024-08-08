Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Fraternity Offers Micro Grants Toward Voter Education, Mobilization

Johnny Jackson
Aug 8, 2024

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is providing grants to its chapters in support of voter education, registration, and mobilization efforts for the 2024 U. S. election cycle.

Dr. Willis L Lonzer IIIDr. Willis L Lonzer III“At no time in our history has exercising our right to vote been more critical with our very Democracy at stake,” said Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III, general president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and chairman of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Council of Presidents.

The voter education campaign, offering up to $100,000 in micro grants to fraternity chapters, is part of the near century old ‘A Voteless People is a Hopeless People’ Program in coordination with the NPHC Council of Presidents voter mobilization campaign.

Grant recipients must offer program activities in partnership with a local NPHC chapter, civil rights, or advocacy partner — activities in such areas as public issues forums, candidate forums, debate watch, voter and civic education, voter registration drives, and “Get-Out-The-Vote’ programs.

“With continued efforts to disenfranchise Black voters, Alpha Phi Alpha as well as the other Divine 9 organizations committed to an historic massive, coordinated voter education, registration and mobilization campaign that exercises the collective strength and influence of the more than 2.5-million-member network of the Divine 9,” said Lonzer. “The ‘D9 is Stronger Together’.”

The micro-grant application window opens Aug. 13 and closes Aug. 30.

The trusted source for all job seekers