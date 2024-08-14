Saint Augustine’s Delays Student Move-in, Classes

Classes at Saint Augustine’s University, the historically Black university in North Carolina, will be delayed by two weeks.

Fall classes have been delayed until Sept. 3, which means new and returning student move-ins will be delayed until Aug. 27-28, according to a university notice.

Officials noted that continued repairs to buildings damaged by Tropical Storm Debbie was partly the reason for the delay. They expect some work will include maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms as well as power and water restoration to the buildings affected by storm.

Also, “we will be finalizing major funding that will allow us to pay overdue student refunds and staff salaries from last semester,” read the notice, signed by Saint Augustine’s Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess.

Burgess, who is leading the university as it works to rectify past financial and oversight troubles, included in his notice a list of things students should do ahead of the fall semester, including: completing the application for federal financial aid (FAFSA) and class registration; completing the housing applications and, for students living on campus, paying their housing fee; and staying connected to learn about orientation activities.

“As Interim President, I want to encourage you to continue believing in us,” said Burgess. “Continue to believe in SAU.”