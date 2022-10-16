Dr. Heather Ann Thompson



Title: History Professor, University of Michigan



Thompson is a historian and award-winning writer, with a focus on policing, mass incarceration and the criminal justice system. She is currently a professor at the University of Michigan and sits on the board of the Prison Policy Initiative. She is also a Soros Justice Fellow and served on a National Academy of the Sciences panel that examined the causes and effects of incarceration in the U.S. Her recent book Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy was a finalist for the National Book Award.





