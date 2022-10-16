Cheryl L. Smith



Title: Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs, United Negro College Fund



In her 25 years working on Capitol Hill, Smith was an integral player in developing and enacting education legislation. She made history as the first and only African-American staff director of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services and Education. Smith joined the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), a philanthropic organization that advocates for private HBCUs and scholarships for its 39 member institutions, in 2013.





