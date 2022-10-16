Dr. Lisa Rubin

Oct 16, 2022

Lisa Rubin
Title: Assistant Professor of Education, Kansas State University

Although Rubin’s academic work focuses on college student-athlete development and women in intercollegiate administration, she originally planned to go into the music industry. Rubin found her true calling in a sports management graduate program after graduating from college two years early. She now serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Higher Education Athletics & Innovation and the NACADA-NCAA Advisory board, an organization that provides professional training for faculty and administrators who support student athletes.


