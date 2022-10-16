Dr. Manisha Sinha

Oct 16, 2022

Manisha Sinha
Title: Draper Chair in American History, University of Connecticut
Sinha is a scholar of early American history, slavery and the abolitionist movement.  Her recent, groundbreaking work The Slave’s Cause traces the history of the abolitionist movement from its origins before the American Revolution to the end of slavery during the Civil War. She has received numerous fellowships from institutions such as the W.E.B. Du Bois Institute at Harvard University and the National Endowment for the Humanities.


Read Next
Cheryl Smith
2017
Cheryl L. Smith
October 16, 2022
Related Stories
Cheryl Smith
2017
Cheryl L. Smith
Lisa Rubin
2017
Dr. Lisa Rubin
Heather Ann Thompson (002)
2017
Dr. Heather Ann Thompson
E R Shipp
2017
E.R. Shipp
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Professor of Practice in Screenwriting
Southern Methodist University Film and Media Arts
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs