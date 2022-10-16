Dr. Manisha Sinha



Title: Draper Chair in American History, University of Connecticut



Sinha is a scholar of early American history, slavery and the abolitionist movement. Her recent, groundbreaking work The Slave’s Cause traces the history of the abolitionist movement from its origins before the American Revolution to the end of slavery during the Civil War. She has received numerous fellowships from institutions such as the W.E.B. Du Bois Institute at Harvard University and the National Endowment for the Humanities.





