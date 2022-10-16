Dr. Yolanda Page

Oct 16, 2022

Yolanda W Page Photo
Title: Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dillard University

Page’s ties to the HBCU community run deep. She is an alumna of Dillard, a historically Black university in Louisiana, and prior to taking on her current role as vice president for academic affairs at the university, she was the dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an 1890 Land-Grant HBCU. In just four years at Dillard, Page started a pre-law program and a medical physics track within the physics department. She also raised more than $12.5 in external funding for the Division of Academic Affairs.


