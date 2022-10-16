Dr. Angelyn Mitchell



Title: Professor of English, Georgetown University



The founder of Georgetown University’s African-American Studies program, Mitchell served as the first director of the program from 2003 to 2013. Mitchell is currently an associate professor in the English and African-American Studies departments at Georgetown University, where she specializes in African-American literary and cultural studies, critical race studies and women’s and gender studies. She is a noted expert on Toni Morrison and is currently working on a book called Toni Morrison, Whiteness, and the Politics of Race.





