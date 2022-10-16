Dr. Angelyn Mitchell

Oct 16, 2022

Angelyn Mitchell
Title: Professor of English, Georgetown University

The founder of Georgetown University’s African-American Studies program, Mitchell served as the first director of the program from 2003 to 2013. Mitchell is currently an associate professor in the English and African-American Studies departments at Georgetown University, where she specializes in African-American literary and cultural studies, critical race studies and women’s and gender studies. She is a noted expert on Toni Morrison and is currently working on a book called Toni Morrison, Whiteness, and the Politics of Race.


Read Next
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
October 16, 2022
Related Stories
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
Maureen Hoyler
2017
Maureen Hoyler
Eboni Marshall Turman
2017
Dr. Eboni Marshall-Turman
Melissa Lazarin 600x900
2017
Melissa Lazarín
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of Admissions
Gould Academy
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More