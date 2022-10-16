Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan



Title: President, St. Mary’s College of Maryland



Jordan has served as St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s (SMCM) seventh president since July 2014. During her tenure, the Board of Trustees approved “A Time for Rebirth,” a new three-year strategic plan that builds on the college’s charter as Maryland’s only public honors college and the first of its kind in the nation.



Prior to SMCM, Jordan served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and as a professor of chemistry at Lewis & Clark College in Oregon. While there, she helped recruit an exceptional and diverse faculty, launched a center for entrepreneurship and developed a campus-wide system to increase student persistence and graduation rates. As an associate dean and tenured faculty member in the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University in of Louisiana, she helped establish the center for undergraduate research and creativity.





