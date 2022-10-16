Dr. Paula Johnson



Title: President, Wellesley College



Capping off a distinguished career in public health, Johnson was named the 14th president of Wellesley College, an all-women’s institution located on the outskirts of Boston, becoming the first Black woman to take on the role. She spent much of her career working in women’s health issues, pioneering research on how gender affects the practice of medicine. Prior to moving to Wellesley, Johnson was a professor and faculty member at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.





