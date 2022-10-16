Dr. Stella Flores



Title: Professor of Education, New York University



An expert in higher education issues, Flores’ research has a wide and influential scope. Her areas of expertise include minority-serving institutions, immigrant students, English languages learners, alternative admissions plans and financial aid programs, shifts in student demographics, Latino students and community colleges. Her insights were cited in the dissenting opinion of the Supreme Court Gratz v. Bollinger decision, which ruled that the University of Michigan’s affirmative action policies were unconstitutional.





