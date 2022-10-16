Dr. Stella Flores

Oct 16, 2022

Stella Flores
Title: Professor of Education, New York University

An expert in higher education issues, Flores’ research has a wide and influential scope. Her areas of expertise include minority-serving institutions, immigrant students, English languages learners, alternative admissions plans and financial aid programs, shifts in student demographics, Latino students and community colleges. Her insights were cited in the dissenting opinion of the Supreme Court Gratz v. Bollinger decision, which ruled that the University of Michigan’s affirmative action policies were unconstitutional.


Read Next
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
October 16, 2022
Related Stories
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
Maureen Hoyler
2017
Maureen Hoyler
Angelyn Mitchell
2017
Dr. Angelyn Mitchell
Eboni Marshall Turman
2017
Dr. Eboni Marshall-Turman
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Director of Admissions
Gould Academy
Assistant Professor of Government
Georgetown University
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More