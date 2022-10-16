Peggy Davis

Oct 16, 2022

Peggy Davis
Title: Athletic Director, Virginia State University

Davis was named Virginia State University (VSU) athletic director in 2003, making her one of the relatively few women who serve as an athletic director of a NCAA Division II school. According to a 2014 study [1] on women in sports, less than a quarter of Division II athletic directors are female. Under Davis’ direction, VSU student-athletes perform well on and off the field. In 2015, VSU was one of 27 NCAA Division II schools to receive the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. VSU is a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), a conference of historically black institutions.


Read Next
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
October 16, 2022
Related Stories
Yolanda W Page Photo
2017
Dr. Yolanda Page
Maureen Hoyler
2017
Maureen Hoyler
Angelyn Mitchell
2017
Dr. Angelyn Mitchell
Eboni Marshall Turman
2017
Dr. Eboni Marshall-Turman
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Executive in Residence
Southern Methodist University
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Believe that You Can: Succeeding as a First-Generation Student with Dr. Julianna Barnes
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More