Peggy Davis



Title: Athletic Director, Virginia State University



Davis was named Virginia State University (VSU) athletic director in 2003, making her one of the relatively few women who serve as an athletic director of a NCAA Division II school. According to a 2014 study [1] on women in sports, less than a quarter of Division II athletic directors are female. Under Davis’ direction, VSU student-athletes perform well on and off the field. In 2015, VSU was one of 27 NCAA Division II schools to receive the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. VSU is a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), a conference of historically black institutions.





