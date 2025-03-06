Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Kelly E. Slay, Vanderbilt University

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Kelly E. Slay is an assistant professor of higher education and public policy in the Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt University. Her research examines issues of race, diversity, and equity in higher education and is primarily focused on the factors shaping Black students’ college choice, completion, and career trajectories; the use and implications of admissions policies, particularly in post-affirmative action contexts; and racial and gender inequities in STEM. A frequent speaker on college admissions and the impact of race-conscious affirmative action bans in higher education, Slay’s research appears in scholarly journals and two recently published books: Rethinking College Admissions and A Comprehensive Guide to Graduate Enrollment Management (First Edition). In 2023, Slay was awarded the National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. 

Read Next
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
March 6, 2025
Suggested for You
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
Ariella Robbins
2025
Ariella Robbins, Villanova University
Daniela Rus
2025
Dr. Daniela Rus, MIT
Tomlinson Headshot
2025
Carol Ann Tomlinson, University of Virginia
Related Stories
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
Ariella Robbins
2025
Ariella Robbins, Villanova University
Daniela Rus
2025
Dr. Daniela Rus, MIT
Tomlinson Headshot
2025
Carol Ann Tomlinson, University of Virginia
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of Undergraduate Education
University of Texas at Dallas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice Provost for Academic Success and Innovation
University of Texas at Dallas
Social Media and Engagement Manager
Community Colleges of Spokane
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers