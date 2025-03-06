Dr. Kelly E. Slay, Vanderbilt University

Dr. Kelly E. Slay is an assistant professor of higher education and public policy in the Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt University. Her research examines issues of race, diversity, and equity in higher education and is primarily focused on the factors shaping Black students’ college choice, completion, and career trajectories; the use and implications of admissions policies, particularly in post-affirmative action contexts; and racial and gender inequities in STEM. A frequent speaker on college admissions and the impact of race-conscious affirmative action bans in higher education, Slay’s research appears in scholarly journals and two recently published books: Rethinking College Admissions and A Comprehensive Guide to Graduate Enrollment Management (First Edition). In 2023, Slay was awarded the National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship.