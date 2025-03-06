Dr. Wendy Cadge, Bryn Mawr College

Dr. Wendy Cadge is the President and Professor of Sociology at Bryn Mawr College. She is an expert in contemporary American religion, especially related to religion in public institutions, religious diversity, religious and moral aspects of healthcare, and religion and immigration. She is the author of three books, Spiritual Care: The Everyday Work of Chaplains, Paging God: Religion in the Halls of Medicine and Heartwood: The First Generation of Theravada Buddhism in America, co-author of Chaplaincy & Seafarers: Faith at Work, and a co-editor of Chaplaincy and Spiritual Care in the Twenty-First Century and Religion on the Edge: De-Centering and Re-Centering the Sociology of Religion. She was previously the Barbara Mandel Professor of Humanistic Social Sciences and Professor of Sociology at Brandeis University where she served as the Dean of the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences (2021-2024), the Senior Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives (2019-2021), the Social Science Division Head (2018-2021), and Chair of the Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Program (2013-2018) in the School of Arts & Sciences at Brandeis University. She was also a Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees (2014-2019) and co-chair of the Faculty Governance Task Force (2017-2019).