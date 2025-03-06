Dr. Lisa Cardoza, American River College

Dr. Lisa Cardoza serves as the first Latina President of American River College, one of the largest 2-year public institutions in the country, serving over 32,000 students and home to California’s largest Apprenticeship program. She previously served as Vice President for University Advancement at Sacramento State leading its first comprehensive fundraising campaign, On the Rise, raising nearly $240 million. Prior to that role, she was Chief of Staff and interim Vice Presidents for Advancement and for Human Resources to President Robert S. Nelsen. With a focus on empowering the next generation of leaders and making an impact on the Sacramento community, Cardoza serves on numerous community boards and councils. She was recently named a Latino Changemaker and received the American Leadership Forum Exemplary Leader award. Cardoza earned a BA and MA from Stanford University and an EdD from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She is also the very proud mother of two boys, Gabriel and Diego.