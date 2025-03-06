Dr. Dominique J. Baker, University of Delaware

Dr. Dominique J. Baker is an associate professor of education and public policy with a joint appointment in the College of Education & Human Development and the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware. Her research focuses on the way that education policy affects and shapes the access and success of minoritized students in higher education. She primarily investigates student financial aid/finance, admissions policies, and policies that influence the ability to create an inclusive & equitable campus climate. She is a past recipient of the American Educational Research Association’s early career award, a National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation postdoctoral fellowship, and additional awards from the Association for Education Finance & Policy and the Association for the Study of Higher Education.