Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Dominique J. Baker, University of Delaware

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Dominique J. Baker is an associate professor of education and public policy with a joint appointment in the College of Education & Human Development and the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware. Her research focuses on the way that education policy affects and shapes the access and success of minoritized students in higher education. She primarily investigates student financial aid/finance, admissions policies, and policies that influence the ability to create an inclusive & equitable campus climate. She is a past recipient of the American Educational Research Association’s early career award, a National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation postdoctoral fellowship, and additional awards from the Association for Education Finance & Policy and the Association for the Study of Higher Education.

Read Next
Viola Acoff
2025
Dr. Viola L. Acoff, University of Mississippi
March 6, 2025
Suggested for You
Viola Acoff
2025
Dr. Viola L. Acoff, University of Mississippi
Berger 2024 Photo
2025
Dr. LaNitra M. Berger, George Mason University
Wendy Cadge
2025
Dr. Wendy Cadge, Bryn Mawr College
President Cardoza
2025
Dr. Lisa Cardoza, American River College
Related Stories
Viola Acoff
2025
Dr. Viola L. Acoff, University of Mississippi
Berger 2024 Photo
2025
Dr. LaNitra M. Berger, George Mason University
Wendy Cadge
2025
Dr. Wendy Cadge, Bryn Mawr College
President Cardoza
2025
Dr. Lisa Cardoza, American River College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Fellow (One-Year Fellowship, Remote)
University of California National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement
Vice Provost for Academic Success and Innovation
University of Texas at Dallas
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Temporary G2G Research Assistant
Florida International University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers