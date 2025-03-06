Dr. Viola L. Acoff, University of Mississippi

Dr. Viola L. Acoff is Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Mississippi. She is the first female and first African American to serve in this position. She is also a professor of Mechanical Engineering, and she serves on the Board of Directors for Carpenter Technology Corporation and the Board of Trustees for the Four Little Girls Memorial Fund. Acoff served for 28 years at the University of Alabama’s College of Engineering as a professor and then Associate Dean for Undergraduate and Graduate Programs. She is a recipient of the Distinguished Lectureship in Materials and Society Award from The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society (TMS) and ASM International for “advocacy for racial justice for African Americans in U.S. legislative offices” and “exceptional technical achievements and impact on broadening participation” in materials engineering. She begins her 3-year term in the TMS Presidential Rotation as Incoming Vice President in 2025.