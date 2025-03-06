Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Daniela Rus, MIT

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Daniela Rus is the Andrew (1956) and Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT. Rus’s research interests are in robotics, mobile computing, and data science. Rus is a Class of 2002 MacArthur Fellow, a fellow of ACM, AAAI and IEEE, a member of the National Academy of Engineers, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She earned her PhD in Computer Science from Cornell University. Prior to joining MIT, Rus was a professor in the Computer Science Department at Dartmouth College.

Read Next
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
March 6, 2025
Suggested for You
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
Ariella Robbins
2025
Ariella Robbins, Villanova University
Kelly Slay Photo[1]
2025
Dr. Kelly E. Slay, Vanderbilt University
Tomlinson Headshot
2025
Carol Ann Tomlinson, University of Virginia
Related Stories
Usha Rodrigues
2025
Usha R. Rodrigues, University of Georgia School of Law
Ariella Robbins
2025
Ariella Robbins, Villanova University
Kelly Slay Photo[1]
2025
Dr. Kelly E. Slay, Vanderbilt University
Tomlinson Headshot
2025
Carol Ann Tomlinson, University of Virginia
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Systems Analyst 2
Middle Tennessee State University
Vice President, Instruction (Full-Time, Academic Administrator) Reedley College
State Center Community College District
Financial Aid Manager
New River Community College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Fellow (One-Year Fellowship, Remote)
University of California National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers