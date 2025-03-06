Ariella Robbins, Villanova University

Ariella Robbins is Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Villanova University, a post she has held since November 2024. Robbins had served as the Interim Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Villanova since December 2023 and prior to that, she was the Assistant Vice President for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University. During her tenure at Villanova, Robbins has been instrumental in establishing and expanding institutional diversity, equity and inclusion goals, including the development of comprehensive equity and justice curricula for faculty and staff. She led a partnership between the University’s Office of Human Resources and the Villanova Initiative to Support Inclusiveness and Build Leaders to plan and facilitate “Hiring for Villanova’s Future” training for employees serving on search committees. Robbins also established Employee Resource Groups to provide support and engagement to faculty and staff. She now leads the University’s Aequitas Committee, charged with continuing to actively engage the campus community on effectively incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives into future campus experiences.