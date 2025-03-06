Dr. Bobbie R. Porter, California State University, Dominguez Hills

Dr. Bobbie R. Porter is the Vice President and Campus DEI Officer at California State University, Dominguez Hills, where she leads efforts to advance social justice across all aspects of the institution. She has served as the inaugural senior diversity officer at numerous institutions, establishing infrastructure for sustainable culture change.

Focusing her career in service to minority serving institutions, Porter has led strategic initiatives that foster inclusive excellence, institutional accountability, and student success. She has developed campus-wide frameworks for equity, implemented policies to advance access and belonging, and guided leadership in embedding DEI into institutional practices. In addition to her years of experience, she is an active member of the higher education community of DEI professionals and lends her expertise to various national boards and committees.

A lifelong advocate for educational justice, Porter is committed to ensuring that work of equity becomes a matter of daily practice.