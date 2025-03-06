Dr. Teresa Valerio Parrot, TVP Communications

Dr. Teresa Valerio Parrot, APR, is principal of TVP Communications, where she works at the intersection of leadership and communications. Valerio Parrot is known for honesty juxtaposed with optimism, and she helps higher education executives truthfully share excellence and genuinely own mistakes through their communications and actions in their proactive and crisis outreach. She is co-host of the “Trusted Voices” Podcast, co-editor of Call to Action for Inside Higher Ed, has numerous bylines with national and higher education media, and is a frequent keynote speaker. She was awarded the Crystal Apple Award for Teaching Excellence by CASE, serves as a CASE Laureate, and was honored by PR News. Valerio Parrot serves as secretary of the board of directors for the Public Relations Society of America, co-chairs the American Marketing Association’s higher education symposium, and serves on the boards of the PRSA Foundation and the Denver area Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.