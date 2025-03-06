Dr. D’Andra Mull is a seasoned student affairs leader and practitioner-scholar, who is dedicated to leading organizations and initiatives that uplift and enable a comprehensively excellent student experience. As the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), Mull leads a division of 30 departments, nearly 900 staff members, and more than 2,700 student employees. As the university’s chief student affairs officer, she develops and oversees numerous initiatives to enhance students’ sense of belonging, well-being, and career opportunities, creating pathways for student success.
Dr. D’Andra Mull, University of Colorado, Boulder
Mar 6, 2025
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More