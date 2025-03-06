Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. D’Andra Mull, University of Colorado, Boulder

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. D’Andra Mull is a seasoned student affairs leader and practitioner-scholar, who is dedicated to leading organizations and initiatives that uplift and enable a comprehensively excellent student experience. As the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), Mull leads a division of 30 departments, nearly 900 staff members, and more than 2,700 student employees. As the university’s chief student affairs officer, she develops and oversees numerous initiatives to enhance students’ sense of belonging, well-being, and career opportunities, creating pathways for student success.         

