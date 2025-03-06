Evangeline M. Mitchell, Bridge Builders Esquire

Evangeline Mitchell is a pioneering force in diversifying the legal pipeline and has dedicated her life's work to empowering aspiring Black lawyers by providing information, resources, and connections many otherwise might not have access to. A social entrepreneur, attorney, author, and filmmaker, she has transformed the landscape of pre-law exposure and preparation through her groundbreaking grassroots initiatives for over 20 years. As the founder of the National Black Pre-Law Conference, the National HBCU Pre-Law Summit, and Future Legal Eagles Flight School, her impactful conferences have guided thousands toward a legal education. Her mentorship programs, online communities, and books offer essential resources while her multiple-award-winning film, “Becoming Black Lawyers” has amplified the Black American law student experience. A first-generation college and law graduate, and lawyer herself, Mitchell’s leadership and vision inspire law school aspirants to see the challenging path to becoming lawyers as an achievable dream - reminding them of the "seeds of greatness" inside and their social responsibility to pay it forward.