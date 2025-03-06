Dr. Tania D. Mitchell, University of Maryland

Dr. Tania D. Mitchell is the inaugural Associate Provost for Community Engagement and a Professor in the College of Education at the University of Maryland. Her primary work is to build, strengthen, and advance the community-facing efforts of the university. Her teaching emphasizes college students and their development, issues of equity and access, leadership and policy and practice in higher education. Her research focuses on community engagement as a critical practice to explore civic identity, social justice, student learning and development. Mitchell is an internationally recognized scholar whose work has been published in numerous books and journals. She is the editor of four books, including (with Corey Dolgon and Tim Eatman) the Cambridge Handbook of Service Learning and Community Engagement (Cambridge University Press, 2017) and (with Stephanie Y. Evans and Andrea D. Domingue) Black Women and Social Justice Education: Legacies and Lessons (SUNY Press, 2019).