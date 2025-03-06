Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Ann Marcus, New York University

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Ann Marcus is a professor of higher education at New York University and Director of the Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy, which provides public forums on front burner issues in the US. Topics include post-affirmative action diversity outcomes, declining male participation, academic governance and freedom, as well as periodic talks on higher education systems in other countries. She began her career as one of the founders of LaGuardia Community College before coming to NYU where she became the first woman dean in 1976. In the roles of dean and vice president, she had a front seat to the university's transformation from the "subway school" to a leading research institution.  Her teaching focuses on higher education history, organizational studies and community colleges as well as study abroad courses focused on higher education in India and Turkey.

