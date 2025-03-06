Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Toby S. Jenkins, University of South Carolina

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Toby S. Jenkins has worked in higher education for 25 years serving several campuses across the country including Penn State University, Semester at Sea, George Mason University, and the University of Hawaii. Her work has also taken her to over 35 countries. At the University of Maryland, College Park she created sustainable inclusive excellence initiatives that have served students on that campus for over 20 years. Jenkins’ other community outreach initiatives won awards from the President of the United States and the Governor of Maryland. Dr. Jenkins currently serves as Associate Provost for Faculty Development at the University of South Carolina. She is a Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Brookings Institution’s Center for Community Wellbeing and a faculty trainer with the University of Southern California’s Race & Equity Center. Jenkins is considered a national expert on inclusive leadership having published seven books on the topic. Her book, My Culture, My Color, My Self, was named as one of the Top 100 Books for understanding race in America by the American Association of Academic Publishers. Jenkins is a breast cancer survivor also living with lupus.

The trusted source for all job seekers