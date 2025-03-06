Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE)

Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy was named president and CEO of AACTE (American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education) in January 2025. She joined AACTE after serving as a distinguished professor and dean of the School of Education at American University (AU) in Washington, D.C., for over eight years. Under her leadership, the AU School of Education became a stand-alone school in 2019 and grew its enrollment from 200 to more than 1,500 students. Holcomb-McCoy’s long career in higher education leadership includes serving as vice provost for Faculty Affairs campus-wide and vice dean of Academic Affairs in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University, where she launched the Johns Hopkins School Counseling Fellows Program and the Faculty Diversity Initiative. She is a 2023 ASCEND Aspen Institute Fellow, an American Counseling Association Fellow, and a prominent voice in research and advocacy for preparing the educator workforce, from teachers to school counselors and principals.