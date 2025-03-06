Dr. Tikia K. Hamilton, Loyola University Chicago

Dr. Tikia K. Hamilton is an assistant professor of History at Loyola University Chicago. Her research and courses focus on African American History. She holds a Ph.D. in History from Princeton University and a masters in African American Studies from Columbia University. Hamilton attended Dartmouth College for her undergraduate work, where she majored in history under a Mellon Fellowship. She has lengthy experience teaching at the secondary and undergraduate levels and working as an educational consultant. Her first book, entitled Before Brown: The Battle for Educational Equality in the Nation’s Capital, chronicles the various campaigns African Americans waged to obtain equal resources under segregation in the federal city and their ongoing fight against segregation. The book is under contract with the University of Chicago Press. Hamilton is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Spencer Fellowship from the National Academy of Education. She currently leads the Loyola History Department's Diversity Committee and serves as an Urban History Association Executive Board member. Hamilton is a Chicago native and attended public schools there.