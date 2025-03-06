Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Kemberly Sistrunk Greene, South Carolina State University

Mar 6, 2025

Kemberly Sistrunk Greene is South Carolina State University's associate vice president for institutional advancement. She previously served as acting deputy director of athletics/chief of staff/senior woman administrator (SWA) for the Department of Athletics. Greene formerly served the Department of Athletics as assistant director of athletics for development and community relations, and she was responsible for cultivating relationships and generating revenue through major gifts. Prior to joining the athletics department, Greene spent three years in the SC State Office of Institutional Advancement as a development officer. A native of Orangeburg, S.C., Greene is the proud mother of three daughters and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

The trusted source for all job seekers