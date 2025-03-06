Teresa Gould, Pac-12 Athletic Conference

Teresa Gould was named commissioner in Feb 2024. When Gould first joined the Pac-12 in August 2018, she brought more than three decades of leadership experience across a variety of successful roles in Division I intercollegiate athletics, including time as a director of athletics, a campus senior administrator and a conference executive. Gould is the first-ever Autonomy Five conference female commissioner. Previously as deputy commissioner of the Pac-12, Gould oversaw management of all Pac-12 sports, including oversight of championship events, as well as compliance, governance, operations & events, student-athlete engagement, and the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health & Well-Being Initiative (SAHWBI). Gould also serves as the Pac-12’s senior woman administrator and has previously led the conference’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) efforts, prior to the league’s appointment of its first-ever chief people and inclusion officer. Prior to the Pac-12, Gould served in leadership roles at the University of California, Davis, including Interim Director of Athletics from 2015-16, Associate Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer of the alumni association, and Director of the campus-wide UC Davis Partnership Program. From 2001-14, Gould worked in the athletic department at the University of California, Berkeley in senior roles including Deputy Director of Athletics over external relations, and Chief of Staff to the athletic director. Gould also spent eight years at the West Coast Conference where she served as Associate Commissioner, and three years at the Midwestern Collegiate Conference as the Director of Championships & Media Relations.