Dr. Thavolia Glymph, Duke University

Dr. Thavolia Glymph holds the Peabody Family Distinguished Professorship in History and is a professor of History and Law and Faculty Research Scholar at the Duke Population Research Institute (DUPRI) and past president of the American Historical Association. She is the author of The Women's Fight: The Civil War's Battles for Home, Freedom, and Nation (University of North Carolina Press, 2020) which won the Albert J. Beveridge Award, American Historical Association; the Joan Kelly Memorial Prize, American Historical Association, the Julia Cherry Spruill Prize, Southern Association for Women Historians; Tom Watson Brown Book Award awarded by the Society of Civil War Historians and the Watson-Brown Foundation; the 2021 John Nau Prize awarded by the John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History, University of Virginia; the 2021 Civil War and Reconstruction Book Award awarded by the Organization of American Historians; the 2021 Mary Nickliss Prize awarded by the Organization of American Historians; the 2021 Darlene Clark Hine Award awarded by the Organization of American Historians, and was a finalist for the 2021 Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize. Glymph held the John Hope Franklin Visiting Professor of American Legal History at Duke Law School in 2015 and 2018. She is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Society of American Historians, and the American Antiquarian Society and a past member of the Gettysburg Foundation and serves on several editorial boards. She is past president of the Southern Historical Association (2019-2020), an Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lecturer, and held the 2023-24 Rogers Distinguished Fellow in Nineteenth Century American History at the Huntington Library, San Marino, California.