Kara D. Freeman, National Association of College and University Business Officers

Mar 6, 2025

Kara D. Freeman is president and chief executive officer of the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO),a nonprofit professional organization representing chief administrative and financial officers at more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities. A strategic leader with more than three decades of experience in both for-profit and non-profit management, she joined NACUBO in 2023 after serving as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the American Council on Education (ACE). Freeman earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and an MBA from The George Washington University. She also holds a Certified Association Executive credential from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).

The trusted source for all job seekers