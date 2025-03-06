Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, University of Southern California

Mar 6, 2025

Dr. Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, a leading educational psychologist, holds the Robert A. Naslund Chair in Curriculum and Teaching at the University of Southern California (USC). She is the executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. Previously, she served as department head of the Department of Teacher Education and Learning Sciences at NC State University. DeCuir-Gunby is a fellow of the American Educational Research Association and the American Psychological Association (APA). She currently serves as president of APA Division 15 (Educational Psychology). Her scholarship focuses on the impact of racism on the educational experiences of African Americans, racism-related emotions and coping, and mixed methods research. She is an editorial board member for Contemporary Educational Psychology and Educational Psychologist. Her work has been featured in top journals, including Educational Researcher, Review of Educational Research, and the Journal of School Psychology, among many others.

Read Next
Amanda Datnow
2025
Dr. Amanda Datnow, University of California, San Diego
March 6, 2025
Suggested for You
Amanda Datnow
2025
Dr. Amanda Datnow, University of California, San Diego
Yvette Davids
2025
Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids, United States Naval Academy
Robin Di Angelo
2025
Dr. Robin DiAngelo, University of Washington
Dr Lola Esmieu Headshot
2025
Dr. Paola (Lola) Esmieu, Paul Quinn College
Related Stories
Amanda Datnow
2025
Dr. Amanda Datnow, University of California, San Diego
Yvette Davids
2025
Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids, United States Naval Academy
Robin Di Angelo
2025
Dr. Robin DiAngelo, University of Washington
Dr Lola Esmieu Headshot
2025
Dr. Paola (Lola) Esmieu, Paul Quinn College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Social Media and Engagement Manager
Community Colleges of Spokane
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Athletics Director, Campus Athletics
Lehigh University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Temporary G2G Research Assistant
Florida International University
Vice President, Instruction (Full-Time, Academic Administrator) Reedley College
State Center Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers