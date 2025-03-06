Dr. Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, University of Southern California

Dr. Jessica DeCuir-Gunby, a leading educational psychologist, holds the Robert A. Naslund Chair in Curriculum and Teaching at the University of Southern California (USC). She is the executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. Previously, she served as department head of the Department of Teacher Education and Learning Sciences at NC State University. DeCuir-Gunby is a fellow of the American Educational Research Association and the American Psychological Association (APA). She currently serves as president of APA Division 15 (Educational Psychology). Her scholarship focuses on the impact of racism on the educational experiences of African Americans, racism-related emotions and coping, and mixed methods research. She is an editorial board member for Contemporary Educational Psychology and Educational Psychologist. Her work has been featured in top journals, including Educational Researcher, Review of Educational Research, and the Journal of School Psychology, among many others.