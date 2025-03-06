Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids, United States Naval Academy

Mar 6, 2025

Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids is a native of San Antonio, Texas. She is a surface warfare officer and a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography. She is also a 2002 graduate of the Naval War College with a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies and a 2012 graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces with a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy. Davids assumed duties as the 65th superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy on January 11, 2024. Her decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal (two awards), Legion of Merit (three awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Joint Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Joint Achievement Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), as well as various campaigns and unit awards. She is the 2008 recipient of the MANA National Latina Organization’s “Las Primeras” award as the first Hispanic female to command a warship in the U.S. Navy.

