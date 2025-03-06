Dr. Amanda Datnow, University of California, San Diego

Dr. Amanda Datnow is Chancellor’s Associates Endowed Chair and Professor in the Department of Education Studies and Associate Dean in the Division of Social Sciences at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). She received her B.A. from UCSD and a Ph.D. in Education from UCLA. Her goals are to improve policy and practice in education and advance knowledge about educational change. Her research focuses primarily on K-12 educational reform and policy, particularly with regard to issues of equity and the professional lives of educators. She teaches courses in qualitative research methods and educational change and is actively involved in mentoring. She engages in collaborative work with education practitioners and policymakers locally and across the globe who share her passion for improving schooling for all students.